The Piazza on Idaplatz was a popular meeting place in Zurich. Screenshot Google Maps

Café Piazza in Zurich's Kreis 3 district is closing due to extensive renovation work on the building. Whether it will return after the construction work remains uncertain.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Café Piazza on Zurich's Idaplatz is closing after 16 years.

The reason for this is the imminent renovation of the building.

It is still uncertain whether the café will be able to return after the renovation. Show more

The Piazza restaurant on Zurich's Idaplatz has to close its doors after 16 years. The reason for this is the upcoming renovation work on the listed building in which the restaurant is located.

The renovation work has been planned for years and is expected to take 12 to 18 months.

The restaurant operators hope to be able to reopen after the renovation. However, it is still unclear whether the Piazza will actually return, as negotiations about a possible reopening are still ongoing.

The Piazza was known for its Italian flair, which was particularly evident in summer with its colorful furniture and ice cream store next door. The annual Idaplatz festival will also have to do without the restaurant.

Employees lose their jobs

The news of the closure has brought back many memories for the guests. Many bought things from the local pub, such as tables and parasols.

The closure also means that employees have to look for a new job. This includes manager Nick Banjska, who also works in the pub. He faces the closure without resentment and is concentrating on the upcoming farewell party with a barbecue and DJ.

