A trailer was found in a wooded area in Mülligen AG. Because its origin is unknown, the cantonal police are looking for anyone who can provide information.

On Monday, an orange-colored bale collector was discovered in the Winkelacher forest area near Mülligen AG, not far from the A3. The agricultural machine was hidden in a thicket off a forest path.

The white lettering "CB 104" on the vehicle is striking. Such machines are used to collect and transport bales of hay or straw in fields.

"We currently have no clues as to who owns the machine," police spokesman Pascal Wenzel told blue News. The reason why the bale collector was parked there is also unclear: "It could be a joke or it could have been done on purpose. We don't know, which is why we have issued an appeal for witnesses," the police added.

The forest is located not far from the Birrfeld highway junction. Swisstopo

Anyone who can provide information about the trailer is asked to contact the Environmental and Animal Crime Unit of the Mobile Police in Schafisheim.

Information can be obtained from the police by calling 062 886 88 88 or sending an e-mail to umweltundtier@kapo.ag.ch.