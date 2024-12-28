Discounters are increasingly checking their customers. The reason is inflation. Danny Gohlke/dpa

Inflation and dwindling purchasing power are driving up the number of shopliftings. Discounters are reacting by stepping up checks - an approach that not all customers accept.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Discounters such as Lidl and Aldi are responding to rising shoplifting with temporary bag checks.

According to statistics, shoplifting rose by around 20 percent in 2023, which is partly attributed to inflation and falling purchasing power.

Customers are allowed to refuse bag checks unless there is a strong suspicion, with legal action possible for losses of over 300 francs. Show more

Inflation is also making itself felt in supermarkets - not only through rising prices, but also through an increase in shoplifting. To counteract this, discounters such as Lidl and Aldi are stepping up bag checks. These measures have met with mixed reactions from customers, as a report in the Swiss newspaper "24heures" shows.

In December, there were long queues at a Lidl store in Neuchâtel because bag checks were carried out at the only open checkout. One customer, who was asked to show his rucksack, reacted indignantly but eventually allowed himself to be checked. Another customer expressed her frustration: "It's worse than at the airport."

"We regret if customers feel inconvenienced by this"

Lidl explained that these checks are carried out by external security services in the event of increased theft. "We regret if customers feel disturbed by this," the company said.

Aldi is also testing similar measures, for example in a store in Biel. According to a company spokeswoman, these checks are temporary tests to analyze their effectiveness. In principle, customers have the right to refuse bag checks - unless there is a strong suspicion.

Massive increase in shoplifting

The figures from the Federal Statistical Office paint a clear picture: 19,781 shopliftings were reported in 2022, an increase of 20 percent compared to the previous year. A further increase of 24,252 cases is recorded for 2023. Experts see the causes not only in inflation, but also in a perceived decline in purchasing power.

Migros and Coop are responding to the trend with other measures, such as scanning receipts at self-service checkouts. However, both emphasize that checks are only carried out rarely and not systematically.

Customers' rights and the legal framework

Livia Kunz from the Foundation for Consumer Protection points out that customers can complain about "inappropriate checks". "Such checks may only be carried out if there is reasonable suspicion," she explains.

If a customer refuses to be checked and theft is suspected, employees may detain the person until the police arrive - but only if the loss exceeds CHF 300. Below this limit, the store decides whether to press charges.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.