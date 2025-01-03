The sale at Jelmoli department store started on January 3. Archivbild: Keystone

The demise of Zurich's largest department store has been known for some time. The start of the sale has attracted numerous people.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jelmoli closes its doors at the end of February.

Until then, the Zurich department store is trying to get rid of its range with big discounts.

Numerous bargain hunters were queuing up on Friday morning. Show more

The sale at Jelmoli began on Friday morning. The Zurich department store on Bahnhofstrasse is advertising its so-called Closing Deals with discounts of up to 70 percent - and is being listened to: since the start at 10 a.m., hundreds of customers have been queuing up to take advantage of the bargains, reports "20 Minuten".

On February 28, Jelmoli will cease operations after 126 years. The upper floors have already been cleared out, and the total liquidation is only taking place on three floors. Goods are now only available against card payment or Twint, cash is no longer accepted.

The building will be renovated from March before a new main tenant, the Manor Group, moves in from 2027. A multi-storey flagship store with 13,000 square meters of retail space is planned. Office space will be created on the upper floors and a restaurant on the roof terrace.

The online shop jelmoli-shop.ch is not affected by the closure. The two companies Jelmoli Versand and the Jelmoli department store have different owners. The Jelmoli parking garage will also remain open after the department store closes.