Two Italians have been caught at the Swiss border trying to bring expensive vehicles abroad without the correct papers. The financial police took action in both cases.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Lamborghini without license plates was seized at customs in Ponte Chiasso.

In a second case, a Mercedes GLE with a Ticino number was being driven by an Italian without customs authorization.

Both vehicles were confiscated - there is suspicion of smuggling. Show more

The Italian financial police have confiscated luxury vehicles at two border crossings with Switzerland that were apparently being driven in breach of customs regulations.

At the Ponte Chiasso border crossing in Como (It), officers noticed an Italian citizen transporting a conspicuous Lamborghini Gallardo on a trailer - without license plates, but with a provisional, expired Swiss vehicle registration document.

According to the customs authorities, all documents relating to the customs status of the car, worth around 100,000 euros, were missing. The suspicion: smuggling through false declaration. The car was confiscated.

Mercedes stopped at the same time

Almost at the same time, customs officers at the nearby Maslianico border crossing stopped another Italian (30) who was traveling towards Italy in a Mercedes GLE with a Ticino number. The man explained that he lived in Campione d'Italia and was on his way home from the car wash. However, the car was registered to another person in Switzerland - and the driver was unable to produce a valid customs permit.

A driving authorization signed by the owner was not sufficient for the officials. According to EU customs regulations, persons resident in the EU are prohibited from driving vehicles with license plates registered outside the EU - unless there are special exceptions or emergencies. In this case too, the vehicle was confiscated.