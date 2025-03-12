Too much is too much: because a woman from Thurgau was caught by German customs with 30,000 francs in cash, she is now facing a hefty fine. KEYSTONE

For a woman from Thurgau, a family trip to the Black Forest is going to be expensive. German customs found undeclared cash and other prohibited items in her luggage.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you You shouldn't get caught by German customs with 30,000 francs in cash: A woman from Thurgau faces a hefty fine.

During a trip to the Black Forest, the woman also violated the Weapons Act and the Consumer Cannabis Act.

Charges have been brought against her. Show more

A prohibited weapon, a little marijuana and far too much cash: When German customs officers checked a 41-year-old woman from Thurgau, they discovered 30,000 francs and a steel rod in the woman's handbag. They also found five grams of marijuana in the trunk of the car.

The Czech woman, who lives in the canton of Thurgau, was on a family trip to the Black Forest with her husband and two children, according to a statement from customs. However, she had violated three laws.

Firstly, "the steel rod is prohibited as a striking weapon under German weapons law", explained Sonja Müller, press spokeswoman for the main customs office in Singen. In addition, cash from non-EU countries with a value of 10,000 euros or more must be declared when entering Germany. "At the equivalent of around 31,500 euros, this limit was exceeded more than threefold," continued Müller. And although the possession of cannabis for personal use is now legal in Germany, importing and exporting it remains prohibited.

The family trip was expensive for the woman. She had to deposit 8250 euros (7950 francs) as security for the expected fine. She is facing additional trouble because of the steel rod: charges have been filed with the relevant public prosecutor's office.