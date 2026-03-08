  1. Residential Customers
Major check near Basel Customs collects around 100,000 francs in fines within two hours

Sven Ziegler

8.3.2026

Numerous fines were imposed during a major inspection. (archive picture)
Numerous fines were imposed during a major inspection. (archive picture)
KEYSTONE

During a large-scale check at the Basel border crossings, customs caught hundreds of drivers without a valid highway vignette. In total, fines of around 100,000 Swiss francs were collected within a few hours.

08.03.2026, 10:27

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Customs checked over 12,000 vehicles at three Basel border crossings for the freeway vignette.
  • A total of 492 drivers were on the road without a valid vignette.
  • They had to pay a fine of CHF 200 on the spot and buy a new vignette.
Show more

The Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (BAZG) carried out a large-scale check at several border crossings in Basel last weekend. Customs staff checked more than 12,000 vehicles for a valid highway vignette.

According to the FOCA, the checks were carried out at the border crossings at Weil am Rhein (Germany) and Saint-Louis (France) as well as at the last highway exit before Saint-Louis.

At the Weil am Rhein border crossing alone, customs officials checked 6450 vehicles. In 208 cases, the required vignette was missing. At the Basel-Saint-Louis crossing, 6308 cars were checked, with 154 drivers driving without a valid vignette. At the third checkpoint, customs caught a further 130 vehicles without the corresponding highway toll.

Freeway vignette is only valid until January 31

A total of 492 drivers were found to be driving without a valid vignette. They had to buy the annual vignette on the spot and pay an additional fine of CHF 200. This resulted in a total fine of around 100,000 francs, as first reported by the "Basler Zeitung".

The highway vignette costs 40 francs in Switzerland and is valid from December 1 to January 31 of the year after next. At the time of the check, the previous year's vignette had not been valid for around a month.

In addition to such border controls, the police in Switzerland are primarily responsible for checking that the vignette is valid.

