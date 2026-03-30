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In Kreuzlingen TG Customs discover 270 kilograms of duty-unpaid baked goods

SDA

30.3.2026 - 09:26

Customs in Kreuzlingen discover 270 kilograms of duty-unpaid baked goods - Gallery
Customs in Kreuzlingen discover 270 kilograms of duty-unpaid baked goods - Gallery. Employees of the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security discovered 270 kilograms of duty-unpaid baked goods at the border crossing in Kreuzlingen TG.

Employees of the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security discovered 270 kilograms of duty-unpaid baked goods at the border crossing in Kreuzlingen TG.

Image: Keystone

Customs in Kreuzlingen discover 270 kilograms of duty-unpaid baked goods - Gallery. The majority of the baked goods were baklava.

The majority of the baked goods were baklava.

Image: Keystone

Customs in Kreuzlingen discover 270 kilograms of duty-unpaid baked goods - Gallery
Customs in Kreuzlingen discover 270 kilograms of duty-unpaid baked goods - Gallery. Employees of the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security discovered 270 kilograms of duty-unpaid baked goods at the border crossing in Kreuzlingen TG.

Employees of the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security discovered 270 kilograms of duty-unpaid baked goods at the border crossing in Kreuzlingen TG.

Image: Keystone

Customs in Kreuzlingen discover 270 kilograms of duty-unpaid baked goods - Gallery. The majority of the baked goods were baklava.

The majority of the baked goods were baklava.

Image: Keystone

Employees of the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS) discovered several cardboard boxes containing 270 kilograms of duty-unpaid Turkish baked goods in a vehicle during an inspection at the highway customs office in Kreuzlingen.

Keystone-SDA

30.03.2026, 09:26

30.03.2026, 09:46

Employees of the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS) discovered several cardboard boxes containing 270 kilograms of duty-unpaid Turkish baked goods in a vehicle during an inspection at the highway customs office in Kreuzlingen.

The 44-year-old driver had to pay several hundred francs for the missing VAT and customs duties as well as a fine, the FOCBS wrote in a statement on Monday. The man was then able to continue his journey with the baked goods, most of which were baklava.

According to the statement, the total value of the baked goods amounted to 2540 euros, the equivalent of around 2336 francs. The man stated that they were destined for an event in Switzerland.

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