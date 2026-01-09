  1. Residential Customers
Augst BL Customs employee shoots suspected car thief dead

Lea Oetiker

9.1.2026

A customs employee has shot and killed a man.
KEYSTONE

During an inspection in Augst BL on Friday morning, a suspected car thief was shot dead by a customs employee. Another person was slightly injured.

09.01.2026, 15:46

09.01.2026, 15:53

An employee of the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (BAZG) fatally injured a person with a firearm in Augst BL on Friday morning. The victim is said to be a suspected car thief.

The incident occurred shortly after 6.30 a.m. during a stop at the Augst junction, according to the Basel police. A third person was slightly injured.

The Basel public prosecutor's office and the military justice authorities have launched an investigation into the exact course of events.