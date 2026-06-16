Over the course of several years, a group of men is alleged to have illegally brought gold jewelry from northern Italy into Switzerland. Authorities estimate the amount of gold at around 230 kilograms and the evaded duties at approximately 800,000 francs.

The Federal Office of Customs and Border Security has uncovered an organized smuggling ring dealing in used jewelry. Pictured: Gold jewelry prior to melting down to produce a gold bar. (File photo)

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Office of Customs and Border Security has concluded an investigation into a large-scale gold smuggling operation between Italy and Switzerland.

A total of around 230 kilograms of gold is said to have been illegally imported, resulting in evaded duties of approximately 800,000 Swiss francs.

The accused face charges including tax and customs evasion as well as violations of the Precious Metals Control Act.

Three individuals smuggled approximately 230 kilograms of gold from Italy into Switzerland. In the process, they evaded value-added tax and customs duties totaling about 800,000 francs.

The investigation into several suspects has been concluded, as the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS) announced on Tuesday. In one major case, the perpetrators smuggled approximately 190 kilograms of used jewelry over a five-month period between 2021 and 2022. In doing so, they evaded duties totaling more than 600,000 Swiss francs.

One of the suspects, a 56-year-old Italian citizen, had procured the jewelry together with others from warehouses operated by itinerant traders in northern Italy and then imported it into Switzerland while circumventing customs formalities. To do so, he crossed the border weekly at unmanned border crossings without declaring or paying duties on the goods hidden in backpacks.

He then handed the gold over to the other two defendants, a 66-year-old and a 35-year-old, both Italian citizens residing in Switzerland. They sold the gold to a company that melted it down. The BAZG’s Precious Metals Control Division revoked this company’s license.

Exact sentence to be determined

In the course of the investigation, the authorities uncovered another case. This involved approximately 40 kilograms of gold and three additional defendants, as the BAZG reported. They are Italian citizens residing in Switzerland.

The various defendants are accused of tax and customs evasion as well as a violation of the Precious Metals Control Act. The OFAM will determine the sentence in further proceedings.

The Federal Act on the Control of Trade in Precious Metals and Precious Metal Articles (EMKG) regulates trade in raw materials, smelting materials, and smelting products, as well as in precious metal articles such as watches and jewelry. According to the OFAC, the commercial purchase of scrap precious metals (smelting material), the production of smelting products, and the analysis of the content of smelting products are activities subject to authorization. Under customs law, the principle of self-declaration applies.