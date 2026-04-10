Employees of the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security stopped a delivery van carrying almost 1,000 kilograms of duty-unpaid food in Ramsen SH on April 3. Keystone

Customs stopped a delivery van in Ramsen SH with almost a ton of smuggled foodstuffs. The driver wanted to bring the goods from Germany to Switzerland without declaring them.

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The cargo included 276 kilograms of cucumbers, over 250 kilograms of spices as well as canned vegetables, olive oil and canned chicken.

Employees of the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (BAZG) discovered the cargo on the evening of April 3, as the BAZG announced on Friday. The vehicle with Zurich license plates contained a total of 938 kilograms of duty unpaid goods.

No proof of purchase available

During the check, the 35-year-old Syrian driver stated that he had transported the foodstuffs in Germany for a Swiss store. However, he was unable to produce proof of purchase.

The BAZG then levied the VAT and customs duties retrospectively. In total, the man had to pay over CHF 1,000 in duties as well as an additional fine of more than CHF 1,000. He was then released from the check.