Number with 30 zeros Customs stop fake gold quintillionaire at Zurich Airport

SDA

10.3.2026 - 11:21

The banknotes are made of plastic and gold-colored aluminum and turned out to be counterfeit.
Keystone

Customs staff have stopped a group of people at Zurich Airport with what they thought were gold banknotes worth astronomical quintillions of Zimbabwean dollars. The glittering bills were worthless plastic money.

Keystone-SDA

10.03.2026, 11:21

10.03.2026, 11:25

According to a statement from the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (BAZG) on Tuesday, the bills turned out to be worthless plastic with aluminum foil. Particularly curious: one note promised "100 quintillion" dollars - a number with 30 zeros. The check in the cargo area of Zurich Airport took place last year.

Instead of the promised 24-carat gold, however, a laboratory found only aluminum and plastic. The owner must now pay a fine in real money while his "gold treasure" is destroyed.

