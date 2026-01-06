The drug, worth 70,000 francs, was seized. Kantonspolizei Graubünden

A suspected drug courier was busted on the Julier Pass shortly before Christmas: Customs authorities seized eleven kilograms of marijuana from a 37-year-old German.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 37-year-old German man was stopped on the Julier Pass in Silvaplana on December 20, 2025 with eleven kilograms of marijuana.

The police are investigating and praise the cooperation with the BAZG. Show more

On December 20, 2025, a patrol of the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS) arrested a suspected drug courier on the Julier Pass in Silvaplana GR.

The 37-year-old German national was checked shortly before 8 p.m. at the parking area near the Albanatscha power station. The police discovered two suitcases containing a total of around eleven kilograms of marijuana.

According to the authorities, the seized narcotics have an estimated retail value of around CHF 70,000. The man was provisionally arrested and handed over to the cantonal police of Graubünden.

Investigations into the background and possible other parties involved are ongoing. The authorities emphasize that the case demonstrates the efficient cooperation between the Graubünden cantonal police and the BAZG in combating cross-border crime in the Engadin.