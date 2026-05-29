The Swiss woman had 55 suitcases with her when she crossed the border. BAZG

A Swiss woman caused a stir at the border with Germany with a van full of luggage. When customs officials in Thayngen SH discovered 55 suitcases and bags, they checked every single piece of luggage - with a surprising result.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Swiss woman was checked at the Thayngen SH border crossing with a total of 55 suitcases and bags.

Several customs staff checked all the items of luggage using a mobile X-ray machine.

The check revealed no violations: the traveler was only transporting personal items. Show more

Even experienced customs officers don't see this much luggage every day.

At the border crossing between the German town of Bietingen and Thayngen in the canton of Schaffhausen, a Swiss woman made an unusual appearance at the beginning of May. The woman was traveling in a van filled to the top with suitcases and bags.

In total, the employees of the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (BAZG) counted no fewer than 55 pieces of luggage.

Every suitcase was checked

In view of the quantity, the van was checked more closely. Several BAZG employees set about inspecting all the pieces of luggage using a mobile X-ray machine.

The check worked in a similar way to that at airports and took around 20 minutes, according to the Federal Office's media spokesperson.

Suspicions not confirmed

Despite the unusual quantity, the customs officers found nothing suspicious. According to the FOCA, the suitcases contained only personal items belonging to the travelers. The goods had not been purchased abroad and therefore neither had to be cleared through customs nor objected to. The numerous suitcases themselves also proved not to be contraband.

It is not known where the woman had spent her vacation, how long she had been traveling and why she was traveling with so many pieces of luggage.

As no offense was detected during the check, the Federal Office said it did not carry out any further investigations.

It therefore remains unclear for the time being why a single person was traveling with more luggage than some travel groups.