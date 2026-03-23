The smuggled fries were seized by customs. BAZG

Within just two days, customs near Basel discovered massive quantities of illegally transported food. The goods were being transported unrefrigerated - and violated several regulations.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you During customs checks near Basel, a total of 3.5 tons of French fries and large quantities of chicken products were seized within two days.

The goods were being transported unrefrigerated, duties had not been paid and the vehicles were overloaded.

The authorities have opened criminal proceedings and charged the two drivers. Show more

During checks in the Basel area, customs officials have twice discovered massive quantities of illegally transported foodstuffs within a short space of time. As the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS) writes in a press release, the goods were imported without refrigeration in both cases - and were therefore in breach of key regulations.

The first incident occurred on March 9 at the Pratteln freeway service station. A mobile patrol checked a van with Swiss license plates that had previously entered the country from Germany. A 35-year-old man was at the wheel. The police found around 1.5 tons of frozen French fries and 75 kilograms of chicken products in the load compartment. There were also large quantities of mayonnaise and ketchup.

However, the foodstuffs were not refrigerated and the import duties due had not been paid. The vehicle itself was also defective: It was not a refrigerated van and was also overloaded.

Both drivers charged

Just one day later, the incident was repeated at the same location. Customs officers once again checked a van with Swiss license plates coming from Germany. This time they found around two tons of French fries and over 100 kilograms of chicken products. There were also several thousand polystyrene transport boxes and rolls of aluminum foil in the vehicle.

In this case, too, the prescribed duties had not been paid and the cold chain had not been maintained. The vehicle also exceeded the maximum permitted weight.

The Federal Office for Customs and Border Security initiated criminal proceedings in both cases. The foodstuffs were seized. The two drivers were also reported for overloading the vehicles.