DDoS attacks can quickly make websites inaccessible. (symbolic image) Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

DDoS attacks brought the website of the Swiss Federal Parliament to a standstill this week. It is unclear who is behind the attacks.

The website of the Swiss Federal Parliament (parlament.ch) has been repeatedly affected by disruptions this week. The portal publishes the latest resolutions of the National Council and Council of States and their bodies. There were already interruptions on Tuesday; on Wednesday, too, the message that the site was undergoing maintenance appeared regularly.

In response to an inquiry, the Parliamentary Services stated that it was currently not possible to estimate when the website would be fully accessible again. However, a cyberattack - known as a DDoS attack - was responsible for the outages the previous day.

DDoS attacks flood websites

In a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, attackers flood a server with a large number of simultaneous requests - often several thousand per second - until legitimate access is blocked. It is not yet clear who is behind the attacks.

DDoS attacks can actually be slowed down by upstream protective shields: special filters or additional server systems sort out suspicious data traffic or distribute the requests. The problem is that the larger the attackers' botnet, the more expensive it becomes to provide sufficient bandwidth and defense technology. Absolute protection is therefore only available for a lot of money.

Swiss authorities have repeatedly been the target of such attacks. At the beginning of May, for example, the websites of the Federal Office for Civil Protection and the Department of Defense were temporarily unavailable. In January, Switzerland even experienced a wave of DDoS attacks: a pro-Russian group claimed responsibility for attacks in connection with the World Economic Forum.

Since April 2025, Switzerland has had a reporting obligation for cyberattacks on critical infrastructure. Affected organizations - including companies as well as federal, cantonal and municipal authorities - must report incidents to the Federal Office for Cybersecurity (BACS) within 24 hours.