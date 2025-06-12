The bicycle priority route is already established in the city of Zurich. (archive picture) sda

The canton's plan to build a cycle lane between Tiefenbrunnen and Erlenbach is meeting with resistance in Küsnacht. The municipality fears the loss of numerous parking spaces.

The canton of Zurich is planning a new cycle path.

It is to run from Tiefenbrunnen to the center of Erlenbach.

This project is causing displeasure in the municipality of Küsnacht, as it would entail the removal of 189 public parking spaces.

Completion of the cycle path is scheduled for 2029. Show more

Cycle lanes are already established in the city of Zurich - more commonly known as cycle priority routes. But now the Gold Coast is set to follow suit. However, the planned route, known as the Pfannenstiel cycle path, is meeting with resistance. This is according to theTages-Anzeigernewspaper.

For example, the Küsnacht municipal council. It rejects the project and is calling for it to be removed from the development plans. In particular, the planned route, which was recently defined in a study, is being criticized.

The municipal council criticizes the fact that 189 parking spaces are to be removed on municipal territory. 87 parking spaces on Zürichstrasse, which runs from the Zollikon town boundary to the center of Küsnacht. A further 13 parking spaces are to be removed in the town center and 89 on Untere Heslibachstrasse and Im Wiesengrund.

No parking spaces for motor vehicles planned

Head of Building Construction and Planning Gauthier Rüegg (FDP) told the newspaper that the municipal council supports bicycle traffic in principle. However, the planned cycle lane on Zürichstrasse is problematic, as it would lead through densely populated areas and the city center.

Rüegg fears that the removal of parking spaces could lead to an increase in the speed of cars, as obstacles and passing places would be removed.

But why does the cantonal building department want to remove the parking spaces at all, especially on Zürichstrasse? The cantonal building department argues that there are generally no parking spaces for motor vehicles along cycle paths.

Sascha Rhyner, media spokesman for the building department, explains that Zürichstrasse does not meet the standards of a cycle lane, as parking spaces pose safety risks and restrict visibility at junctions and exits. He points out the risk of dooring accidents, where cyclists ride into suddenly opened car doors.

There are also concerns in Zollikon and Erlenbach, but no fundamental opposition. In Zollikon, there is concern about speeding cyclists and opposition to the loss of 52 parking spaces on Guggerstrasse. In Erlenbach, there are no plans to remove any parking spaces.

Two alternative routes were examined

The study also examined two alternative routes via Seestrasse and Alte Landstrasse, but came to the conclusion that these were less suitable due to the high volume of traffic and the need to acquire land.

The planned route is now to run via Dammstrasse and Guggerstrasse in Zollikon, via Zürichstrasse, the town center, Untere Heslibachstrasse and Im Wiesengrund in Küsnacht and via Wiesenstrasse and Drusbergstrasse in Erlenbach.

But why do we need a cycle lane on the Gold Coast? Rhyner explains to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper that the cycle path is intended to enable uninterrupted and safe progress.

The route mainly runs along traffic-calmed neighborhood streets, which are already attractive to use. Additional measures should make the route safer and encourage more people to cycle.

Concerns about safety in front of schools

The Cantonal Council recently debated a ban on preferential cycle routes in front of schools. Civic members of parliament criticized reckless cyclists. The individual initiative of a citizen was referred to the cantonal government.

Rhyner emphasizes that cyclists must also adhere to the applicable speed limit. He rejects safety concerns about the nearby Goldbach and Heslibach schools. An analysis of accident figures in Zurich shows that children are more frequently involved in accidents caused by cars than by bicycles.

The Pfannenstiel cycle path is not yet a concrete construction project. The study serves to determine the route. When the project becomes concrete, it will have to be presented to the public. The planned implementation period is 2026 to 2029. Gauthier Rüegg reminds us that the canton is dependent on the consent of the municipality for municipal roads. The final word on this matter has not yet been spoken.