This is where the fatal crash occurred on Thursday. Kantonspolizei Zürich

Tragic accident in Zurich's Weinland region: a 16-year-old cyclist died on Thursday evening after a collision with a car.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A serious traffic accident occurred in Ellikon an der Thur on Thursday evening.

A 16-year-old cyclist fell, crossed into the oncoming lane and was hit by a car.

Despite immediate rescue measures, he succumbed to his injuries late in the evening. Show more

On Thursday evening at around 5 p.m., a serious accident occurred on Islikonerstrasse in Ellikon an der Thur (ZH). According to the Zurich cantonal police, a 15-year-old moped rider was heading towards Ellikon. His 16-year-old colleague let himself be pulled by the moped on his bicycle.

For reasons as yet unexplained, the cyclist fell and crossed into the oncoming lane. There he collided with the car of a 28-year-old female driver who was driving in the direction of Kefikon.

The teenager suffered life-threatening injuries. He was resuscitated at the scene and flown to hospital by Rega. Despite all efforts, he died late in the evening.

The police, in cooperation with the public prosecutor's office, have started an investigation into the circumstances of the accident. Islikonerstrasse remained closed for several hours and the Thurtal Süd fire department set up a detour.

In addition to the cantonal police, the public prosecutor's office, the Zurich Forensic Institute, the Winterthur ambulance service with emergency doctor, Rega and a police care team were also deployed.