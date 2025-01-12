Officers of the Bern cantonal police did not take an unfriendly gesture lying down. Symbolbild: Keystone

A cyclist gave the Bern police the middle finger and fled. He has now been sentenced to a fine.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to a fine in Bern.

He gave officers the middle finger and tried to evade a police check. Show more

A cyclist passes a police car on the station square in Bern. He raises his hand and shows the officers his raised middle finger with a clenched fist. What he probably didn't expect: The police car turns around and follows him.

This is the result of a penalty order issued by the public prosecutor's office in the canton of Bern, as reported by "20 Minuten". According to the report, the 23-year-old cyclist then fled - despite "Stop, police" vehicle loudspeaker announcements.

He only stopped when the officers were at the same height. The police car then also stops, whereupon the cyclist starts pedaling again and rides off.

Police need a lock

The police finally manage to catch up with the fugitive on foot. After stopping, the 23-year-old put up passive resistance and asked passers-by to film the scene. The officers finally had to put him in custody.

The cyclist has now been sentenced by the public prosecutor's office of the canton of Bern to a fine of twelve daily rates of CHF 30 each. The enforcement of the fine is deferred, with a probationary period of two years. This is because he tried to evade a police check and thus made police work more difficult.

The man must also pay a fine of CHF 100 and fees of CHF 500.