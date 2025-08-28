Fatal accident in the city of LucerneCyclist (81) dies after collision with truck
Dominik Müller
28.8.2025
An 81-year-old cyclist died in the city of Lucerne on Thursday. He collided with a truck.
28.08.2025, 14:25
28.08.2025, 14:28
Dominik Müller
A fatal traffic accident occurred on Tribschenstrasse in the city of Lucerne on Thursday morning. An 81-year-old cyclist was fatally injured in a collision with a truck, as the Lucerne public prosecutor's office writes in a press release.
The Lucerne police are investigating the circumstances of the accident. A care team was called out to look after the people involved. The Lucerne city fire department was also deployed.