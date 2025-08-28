Lucerne police were on duty on Thursday following a fatal traffic accident. Symbolbild: Luzerner Polizei

An 81-year-old cyclist died in the city of Lucerne on Thursday. He collided with a truck.

Dominik Müller

A fatal traffic accident occurred on Tribschenstrasse in the city of Lucerne on Thursday morning. An 81-year-old cyclist was fatally injured in a collision with a truck, as the Lucerne public prosecutor's office writes in a press release.

The Lucerne police are investigating the circumstances of the accident. A care team was called out to look after the people involved. The Lucerne city fire department was also deployed.