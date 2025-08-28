  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Fatal accident in the city of Lucerne Cyclist (81) dies after collision with truck

Dominik Müller

28.8.2025

Lucerne police were on duty on Thursday following a fatal traffic accident.
Lucerne police were on duty on Thursday following a fatal traffic accident.
Symbolbild: Luzerner Polizei

An 81-year-old cyclist died in the city of Lucerne on Thursday. He collided with a truck.

28.08.2025, 14:25

28.08.2025, 14:28

A fatal traffic accident occurred on Tribschenstrasse in the city of Lucerne on Thursday morning. An 81-year-old cyclist was fatally injured in a collision with a truck, as the Lucerne public prosecutor's office writes in a press release.

The Lucerne police are investigating the circumstances of the accident. A care team was called out to look after the people involved. The Lucerne city fire department was also deployed.