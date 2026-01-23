A 32-year-old cyclist was seriously injured Sunday afternoon in Furna, Graubünden, after colliding with a post office bus. Rega airlifted the woman to the Graubünden Cantonal Hospital. The police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Here's what it's all about A 32-year-old cyclist was seriously injured in Furna, Graubünden, in a collision with a post bus. Rega airlifted her to the Graubünden Cantonal Hospital.

The accident occurred on a tight, blind right-hand curve. There were no passengers on the bus at the time of the collision.

The Graubünden Cantonal Police are investigating the exact cause of the accident. Summary created with

A 32-year-old cyclist was seriously injured Sunday afternoon in Furna, GR, in a collision with a post bus. The woman had to be airlifted to the hospital by Rega.

The 32-year-old was riding her bicycle around 4:20 p.m. on the road connecting Furna to Pragg-Jenaz, according to a press release from the Graubünden Cantonal Police. In the Chilcha area, a regular-service PostBus came toward her in a blind, tight right-hand curve. For reasons that have not yet been fully clarified, a side-on head-on collision occurred.

First responders provide emergency assistance

The cyclist suffered serious injuries. Until Rega arrived, she received emergency care from a paramedic who happened to be at the scene and a first responder. Rega then airlifted the 32-year-old to the Graubünden Cantonal Hospital in Chur.

There were no passengers on the PostBus at the time of the accident. The Graubünden Cantonal Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.