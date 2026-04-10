A cyclist collided with this crop protection sprayer in Winistorf SO. He suffered fatal injuries. Keystone

In Winistorf in the canton of Solothurn, a 57-year-old cyclist died in a collision with a piece of agricultural equipment. The man crashed into a spray boom that was protruding onto the road.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A 57-year-old cyclist was fatally injured in a collision with a piece of agricultural equipment in Winistorf SO on Thursday. According to the police, the man crashed into an extended sprayer boom.

This crop protection sprayer hit the cyclist's lane while he was maneuvering his tractor, the Solothurn cantonal police reported on Friday. The farmer had been busy spraying seeds in a field.

According to the police, the fatal accident occurred at 4.15 pm. When the emergency services arrived, the 57-year-old was no longer responsive. First aid measures were initiated, which were continued by the ambulance team and the Rega crew. Despite these efforts, the cyclist died at the scene of the accident.

The cantonal police and the public prosecutor's office launched an investigation into the exact circumstances of the accident.