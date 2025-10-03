Lucerne police responded to a fatal traffic accident in the city of Lucerne on Thursday. (archive picture) sda

A 76-year-old cyclist died in a collision with a truck in Lucerne on Thursday afternoon. The accident occurred near Luzernerhof. The police are looking for witnesses.

Sven Ziegler

A fatal traffic accident occurred in Lucerne on Thursday afternoon. According to Lucerne police, the collision occurred shortly after 4 p.m. at Luzernerhof. A truck driver was traveling from Haldenstrasse and wanted to turn off in the direction of Löwenstrasse.

At the same time, a 76-year-old cyclist was riding from Haldenstrasse in the direction of Schweizerhofquai. For reasons as yet unexplained, a collision occurred between the two road users. The cyclist suffered such serious injuries that he died at the scene of the accident.

The lorry driver was physically uninjured, but was taken to hospital as a precaution. The accident led to considerable traffic obstructions around the Luzernerhof: the area was only passable to a limited extent for two and a half hours.

In addition to the police, the Lucerne city fire department, the 144 ambulance service and members of the Lucerne emergency pastoral care and care team were also deployed.

The Lucerne police are appealing for information to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident. Anyone who has made observations can call 041 248 81 17. The investigation is being conducted by the Lucerne public prosecutor's office.