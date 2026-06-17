Fatal accident in Birmensdorf, ZurichCyclist Dies After Collision with Postbus
Dominik Müller
17.6.2026
A fatal accident occurred in Birmensdorf, Zurich, on Wednesday. A cyclist collided with a postal bus.
17.06.2026, 16:48
Dominik Müller
On Wednesday afternoon in Birmensdorf, Zurich, a cyclist collided with a postal bus. The cyclist was killed in the accident, reports “Blick,” citing the Zurich cantonal police. According to the report, several emergency responders are currently on the scene.
Pictures of the accident scene obtained by the newspaper show fire department, police, and ambulance vehicles. Certain areas of the accident scene have also been covered with cloths.