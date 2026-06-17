The Zurich cantonal police were called to Birmensdorf, Zurich, on Wednesday. Symbolbild: Keystone

A fatal accident occurred in Birmensdorf, Zurich, on Wednesday. A cyclist collided with a postal bus.

Dominik Müller

On Wednesday afternoon in Birmensdorf, Zurich, a cyclist collided with a postal bus. The cyclist was killed in the accident, reports “Blick,” citing the Zurich cantonal police. According to the report, several emergency responders are currently on the scene.

Pictures of the accident scene obtained by the newspaper show fire department, police, and ambulance vehicles. Certain areas of the accident scene have also been covered with cloths.