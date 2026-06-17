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Fatal accident in Birmensdorf, Zurich Cyclist Dies After Collision with Postbus

Dominik Müller

17.6.2026

The Zurich cantonal police were called to Birmensdorf, Zurich, on Wednesday.
The Zurich cantonal police were called to Birmensdorf, Zurich, on Wednesday.
Symbolbild: Keystone

A fatal accident occurred in Birmensdorf, Zurich, on Wednesday. A cyclist collided with a postal bus.

17.06.2026, 16:48

On Wednesday afternoon in Birmensdorf, Zurich, a cyclist collided with a postal bus. The cyclist was killed in the accident, reports “Blick,” citing the Zurich cantonal police. According to the report, several emergency responders are currently on the scene.

Pictures of the accident scene obtained by the newspaper show fire department, police, and ambulance vehicles. Certain areas of the accident scene have also been covered with cloths.