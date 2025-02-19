There was an accident in Ebikon LU on Tuesday afternoon. sda

There was a serious accident in Ebikon LU on Tuesday afternoon. A cyclist died at the scene. The police are now looking for the driver.

Lea Oetiker

On Tuesday afternoon, a woman collided with a car in Ebikon LU. The 69-year-old cyclist died at the scene of the accident.

The accident occurred at around 3 pm. At Maienhofstrasse 35, she collided with the rear of a dark-colored car that was also driving in the direction of Ebikon.

As a result of the collision, the woman fell and was hit by an oncoming car, as the Lucerne police confirmed to "20 Minuten". Despite prompt medical treatment, the woman died.

The police are currently looking for the driver of the dark-colored car, which was driving in the direction of Ebikon. Witnesses should contact the Lucerne police.

The investigation is being conducted by the public prosecutor's office.