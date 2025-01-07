The Ticino cantonal police are investigating how the accident in Locarno occurred. (archive picture) Bild: sda

A 59-year-old Swiss cyclist has died in an accident. The man was hit by a truck driven by a 32-year-old Italian.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A 59-year-old Swiss cyclist died in a traffic accident in Locarno TI on Tuesday. For unknown reasons, he was hit by a truck driven by a 32-year-old Italian, according to the Ticino cantonal police.

According to the police, the accident occurred shortly before 4.30 p.m. on Via allo Stradonino. The cyclist was riding on a cycle path in the direction of Riazzino when he was hit by the truck. The truck was just about to turn into a road.

Resuscitation attempts without success

Despite immediate resuscitation attempts, the emergency services were only able to determine that the man had died, according to the police. The affected section of road was closed until the evening for recovery and investigation work. The authorities launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.