Accident in Locarno TICyclist hit by truck and died
SDA
7.1.2025 - 22:30
A 59-year-old Swiss cyclist has died in an accident. The man was hit by a truck driven by a 32-year-old Italian.
A 59-year-old Swiss cyclist died in a traffic accident in Locarno TI on Tuesday. For unknown reasons, he was hit by a truck driven by a 32-year-old Italian, according to the Ticino cantonal police.
According to the police, the accident occurred shortly before 4.30 p.m. on Via allo Stradonino. The cyclist was riding on a cycle path in the direction of Riazzino when he was hit by the truck. The truck was just about to turn into a road.
Resuscitation attempts without success
Despite immediate resuscitation attempts, the emergency services were only able to determine that the man had died, according to the police. The affected section of road was closed until the evening for recovery and investigation work. The authorities launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.