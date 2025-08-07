All rescue efforts came too late for the victim. Symbolbild: Kantonspolizei Graubünden

A mountaineer fell to his death on Pizzo Badile around midday on Wednesday. The man was killed instantly.

Dominik Müller

According to the Graubünden cantonal police, the 49-year-old Czech climbed Pizzo Badile on Tuesday together with a colleague, where they were bivouacking. On Wednesday morning, they began their descent via the northern ridge.

At around 11.30 a.m., the 49-year-old man in front of them fell from an altitude of around 2,900 meters down to the Vadrec dal Cengal glacier. The man was killed instantly.

Together with the public prosecutor's office, the cantonal police of Graubünden are investigating the circumstances of the crash.