Appeal rejected Dad has to pay a fine at customs for croissants for children

Lea Oetiker

24.11.2025

The father of a family lodged an appeal against a 20-euro warning with the main customs office in Lörrach - without success.
KEYSTONE

After shopping in Germany, a father from Freiburg was fined by customs because his children had eaten two croissants. These were missing from the export list. The man appealed against the decision.

24.11.2025, 15:32

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • After shopping in Germany, a father from Fribourg received a warning from customs because his children had eaten two croissants.
  • As consumed goods are not exempt from VAT, he had to pay 20 euros.
  • The main customs office in Lörrach rejected the appeal against the fine.
Show more

A father from Freiburg has received a warning from German customs because his children ate two croissants after shopping in Germany.

Mehmet K.* had bought goods worth over 300 euros (around 278 francs) in a supermarket in August and wanted to have the VAT refunded on his return journey to Switzerland, as reported by the "Südkurier" newspaper.

At the Rheinfelden highway customs, however, an official noticed that two croissants were missing from the export list. As goods for which a refund is requested may not be consumed in Germany, K. received a warning of 20 euros. The incident took place in August.

Complaint remains unsuccessful

The father of the family lodged an appeal with the main customs office in Lörrach - without success. According to the authority's letter, K. repeatedly denied that he had already consumed or left goods behind, but in addition to the croissants, other products were missing from the export receipt.

K. criticizes the decision and speaks to the "Südkurier" newspaper of a one-sided presentation. He demands that video recordings of the incident be reviewed at customs.

