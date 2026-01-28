The daily allowances for the unemployed are to be paid out in January. sda (Symbolbild)

Following the IT chaos at Seco, the daily allowances for the unemployed are now to be paid out by the end of January. Thousands of unemployed people had not received their money due to a change in the payment system.

The payment of daily allowances for the unemployed should be working again by the end of January. Jérôme Cosandey, Head of the Directorate of Labor at the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, said this on Wednesday on French-speaking Swiss television. Since mid-December, thousands of unemployed people had not received their money due to a change in the payment system.

This change has slowed down the processing time. As a guest on the RTS program "19h30", Cosandey was moved by the numerous testimonials he had heard in recent days.

However, the head of the Labour Directorate at the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) explained that the system had stabilized. "Since the beginning of January, we have paid out 270 million francs, which is 70 million more than the previous day." Cosandey also pointed out that the major problems had been resolved. "However, there are still problems with user-friendliness," he added.

Most of the unemployed affected

Tamedia newspapers had reported in recent days that the payment of daily allowances for the unemployed in January was uncertain due to technical problems with the Asal 2.0 IT system. A large proportion of the approximately 145,000 currently unemployed people in Switzerland are affected.

The introduction of the IT system on January 6 caused technical problems. In response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency, Seco stated that the introduction of this system temporarily increased the operational workload for the unemployment insurance funds and therefore led to longer dossier processing times.