  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

After the IT chaos Daily allowances for the unemployed will be paid out by the end of January

SDA

28.1.2026 - 22:09

The daily allowances for the unemployed are to be paid out in January.
The daily allowances for the unemployed are to be paid out in January.
sda (Symbolbild)

Following the IT chaos at Seco, the daily allowances for the unemployed are now to be paid out by the end of January. Thousands of unemployed people had not received their money due to a change in the payment system.

Keystone-SDA

28.01.2026, 22:09

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • According to Seco, the payment of daily allowances for the unemployed should resume by the end of January.
  • Thousands of unemployed people have not received their money since mid-December due to an IT glitch.
  • According to a media report, a large proportion of the approximately 145,000 currently unemployed people in Switzerland are affected.
Show more

The payment of daily allowances for the unemployed should be working again by the end of January. Jérôme Cosandey, Head of the Directorate of Labor at the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, said this on Wednesday on French-speaking Swiss television. Since mid-December, thousands of unemployed people had not received their money due to a change in the payment system.

This change has slowed down the processing time. As a guest on the RTS program "19h30", Cosandey was moved by the numerous testimonials he had heard in recent days.

However, the head of the Labour Directorate at the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) explained that the system had stabilized. "Since the beginning of January, we have paid out 270 million francs, which is 70 million more than the previous day." Cosandey also pointed out that the major problems had been resolved. "However, there are still problems with user-friendliness," he added.

IT chaos at Seco. Thousands of unemployed fear for their daily allowances

IT chaos at SecoThousands of unemployed fear for their daily allowances

Most of the unemployed affected

Tamedia newspapers had reported in recent days that the payment of daily allowances for the unemployed in January was uncertain due to technical problems with the Asal 2.0 IT system. A large proportion of the approximately 145,000 currently unemployed people in Switzerland are affected.

The introduction of the IT system on January 6 caused technical problems. In response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency, Seco stated that the introduction of this system temporarily increased the operational workload for the unemployment insurance funds and therefore led to longer dossier processing times.

More on the topic

Luxury watches, loans, false names. Zurich civil servant steals from dozens of unemployed people

Luxury watches, loans, false namesZurich civil servant steals from dozens of unemployed people

Less in your wallet. Small omissions, big consequences - you should be aware of these AHV traps

Less in your walletSmall omissions, big consequences - you should be aware of these AHV traps

The people have the final say. Army needs billions - Pfister wants to increase VAT

The people have the final sayArmy needs billions - Pfister wants to increase VAT