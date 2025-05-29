Following the glacier collapse in Blatten, a dangerous reservoir has formed above the village. In the municipalities of Wiler and Kippel, the population was evacuated to safety as a precaution.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you A massive glacier collapse has buried 90 percent of Blatten and destroyed over 130 houses.

The collapse created a dammed-up lake that flooded more houses.

A dam burst could cause devastating flood waves, which is why low-lying villages were evacuated. Show more

On Wednesday afternoon, several million cubic meters of material broke away from the Birch Glacier and the Kleine Nesthorn, burying 90 percent of the village of Blatten. More than 130 houses are buried.

After the glacier broke off, the River Lonza and the village stream Gisentella began to dam up and formed a lake behind the masses of debris in Blatten. Houses that were still standing yesterday are now flooded. A video from Pamona Media shows how quickly the water is rising.

There is a "worst-case scenario" with the damming of the Lonza, as Flavio Anselmetti, Director of Geology at the University of Bern, told SRF: "The current chain reaction - landslide, glacier sliding - could continue. The rock masses are damming up the valley like a very high dam, which means the Lonza is backing up. The worst thing now would be for the water to build up to the top of the landslide dam," he said.

Parts of the dam could be removed or break completely. In this case, there would be a risk of violent flood waves and debris flows for the communities further down the valley. As a precautionary measure, some buildings in the downstream municipalities of Wiler and Kippel were evacuated on Wednesday evening.