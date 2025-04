The Valais authorities must investigate a fatal skiing accident in Nendaz VS. Symbolic image: KEYSTONE

Keystone-SDA SDA

A 64-year-old Dane died yesterday lunchtime in a skiing accident in the 4 Vallées ski area, which belongs to the Valais municipality of Nendaz. According to the police, the skier fell on the Col de Chassoure in Siviez for as yet unexplained reasons.

He then slid down a slope. After receiving first aid, the man was flown by helicopter to hospital in Sion in a critical condition.

The man succumbed to his injuries in the late afternoon, as the Valais cantonal police reported on Sunday.