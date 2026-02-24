The SRG initiative is driving a wedge through the country: for some, the current fee is an overdue compulsory contribution, for others it is a comparatively cheap insurance policy for information and cohesion in four language regions.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Many blue News readers think CHF 335 is too high and are calling for a leaner SRG that focuses more on information.

Others warn that the savings are small, but the consequences for public service, diversity and democracy could be great.

A third group wants reforms and less "bloated" structures, but rejects radical cuts as the wrong approach. Show more

On March 8, Switzerland will vote on the "halving initiative". It wants to reduce the radio and TV levy from CHF 335 to CHF 200 and exempt companies from the levy.

The blue News duel between SVP National Councillor Diana Gutjahr and SP National Councillor Ueli Schmezer has further fueled the debate. In the comments, views clash sharply - from "finally save money" to "dangerous signal for democracy".

Campos writes: "There can only be one answer: Yes to the reduction to 200 francs, which is still too much." He cites the Olympic coverage with "experts on experts" as an example and concludes that this shows that money is available.

PascalPP takes the same line and doubts that SRG can be managed efficiently with its current size. "It is clear that SRG and the SRF management are simply overwhelmed with this size! We can only cut back!" he writes. Valiboo also finds the alarmism exaggerated: "There can be no question of breaking up SRG."

Several comments also criticize SRG for not being politically balanced. Gollum78 puts it bluntly: "SRG has now degenerated into a mouthpiece broadcaster or a propaganda machine." Schmarotzer is also bothered by a perceived focus on Zurich: "Switzerland probably stops at Olten ... not enough of the Zurich Böögg can be shown."

"The 27 centimes won't help anyone": No votes warn of side effects

On the other hand,many blue News readers consider the savings too small to be a valid argument and see the risks as much greater. Flow-Tea writes: "As Ueli Schmezer says: The 27 centimes per day won't help those who suffer from high health insurance premiums and high rents at all." PeaceLover argues similarly and calls the savings effect "not even ridiculous", while at the same time less attention is paid to larger expenses - for example in other policy areas.

Beanstalk turns the tables and sees a strategic interest behind the initiative: "The SVP is simply very interested in ill-informed citizens..." PascalPP promptly disagrees and counters: "Such nonsense; as if SRF would provide good information." This exchange of blows makes it clear what the vote is really about for many: less about francs and more about trust in the media and political neutrality.

Wujabom76 draws a broader line and links the decision to the question of how resilient a democracy is when the media is weakened. He writes that he wonders whether people want to "give up ... because of 27 centimes a day" and warns of developments that are familiar from other countries where the media come under pressure.

Divided voices: "Smaller but better bread rolls" instead of a cutback

Between Yes and No, there are a striking number of comments that neither defend the current SRG nor see the halving initiative as a solution. Schossuzu58 describes himself as fundamentally pro-SRG, but calls for a clearer focus: reporting and solid information are needed, but "all these ... entertainment programs" and expensive series productions are questionable. robbingwood0815 agrees and calls for "more quality than quantity", but at the same time warns: "Halving remains by far the worst idea."

Rugeli adds a different nuance and looks abroad: SRG has become bogged down, he writes, and should take more inspiration from the BBC. His conclusion sounds like a compromise proposal: "Perhaps the path of baking smaller, but better rolls is not so wrong." It is precisely this idea that emerges in several comments, which urge reforms, priorities and transparency without fundamentally questioning the public service.

oberdlik sums up the tension almost resignedly at the end and speaks of a mutual reinforcement of clichés. The savings effect is "so minimal" that a "structural reorientation" would make more sense. At the same time, he points out that the consequences after the vote will affect everyone, regardless of camp.

All in all, a pattern emerges in the comments: Yes votes link the initiative to efficiency, anger about compulsory fees and the feeling of being politically out of step. Those against question the level of savings and warn of collateral damage to information and cohesion in a country with four language regions.

In between is a large group that is calling for reforms but considers a harsh cut to be too harsh an instrument.