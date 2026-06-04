After leaving the SP, Daniel Jositsch puts earlier statements into perspective and is surprisingly self-critical. He agrees with former party colleague Mario Fehr on one key point.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following his resignation from the SP, Councillor of States Daniel Jositsch clarifies that his earlier statement that he was "not another Mario Fehr" did not refer to leaving the party.

At the same time, he admits that Fehr was probably right in his criticism of the SP moving too far to the left.

Mario Fehr had already left the SP in 2021 due to irreconcilable differences and has been a non-party member of the Zurich cantonal government ever since. Show more

After leaving the SP, Daniel Jositsch, a member of the Council of States, was confronted with an earlier statement: He was "not a second Mario Fehr". However, Jositsch has now clarified that this classification did not refer to a possible party resignation.

At the same time, the Zurich politician is self-critical on a key point - and comes back to Mario Fehr of all people. "I agree with Mario Fehr on one point," says Jositsch. "He said at the time that the SP had moved too left or to the left. I replied: That's not true, look at us. Now I have to say: yes, he was probably right."

Zurich cantonal councillor Mario Fehr left the SP on June 18, 2021. In doing so, he pre-empted a decision by the party leadership, which would no longer have recommended him to the delegates for re-election.

Fehr cited irreconcilable differences with the leadership of the Zurich SP as the reason for leaving the party. Since then, the security director has been a non-party member of the Zurich cantonal council.