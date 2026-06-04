Will Daniel Jositsch remain loyal to the SP - or will he draw a line in the sand? On Thursday afternoon, the Zurich Councillor of States will announce his political future.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you SP politician Daniel Jositsch will announce his political future on Thursday afternoon.

His party no longer wants to nominate him for the 2027 Council of States elections.

blue News reports live from the media conference. Show more

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2.05 pm This is Jositsch's decision With this in mind, Jositsch has now considered what he is doing. "I have decided to leave the Social Democratic Party with immediate effect," says Jositsch. He is also resigning from the parliamentary group. "I really enjoy being a member of the Council of States," says Jositsch, pointing out that he believes voters also see it that way. He therefore wants to run again in 2027.

2.02 pm Jositsch criticizes SP party leadership Then comes Jositsch's criticism of the SP party leadership: they had wanted to steer the party to the left. Left-wing people had been promoted and nominated for office. Jositsch has recently experienced this development more intensively. "There have also been repeated discussions and friction with me personally," says Jositsch. He therefore contacted the party leadership a few months ago to clarify the situation. He had no desire to defend his seat in the canton of Zurich and have to stand there and cast votes while people were not happy with him. He had suggested to the party leadership that an early nomination process be carried out in which the delegates could clearly decide whether they wanted Jositsch or not. "I deliberately didn't want to influence the decision," says Jositsch. "If you want me, then you have me - but with the positions I represent," Jositsch said at the time. The delegates decided against him. "I don't hold that against the party," says Jositsch.

2.00 p.m. Daniel Jositsch tells the story from his perspective Daniel Jositsch welcomes the journalists present and recaps the history from his perspective: the SP has different wings. Various federal parliamentarians, including Pasquale Bruderer, had founded a liberal wing of the SP in order to show the outside world that these currents existed. "That was ten years ago. This was received with joy and a certain amount of reassurance by the former party leadership," says Jositsch. Jositsch then mentions the name Mario Fehr: when he left the party, people were happy that the social-liberal platform existed. "People were very grateful that this was the case. In the meantime - and you have all noticed this - the situation within the SP has changed," says Jositsch.

1.55 p.m. Jositsch is about to talk about his political future Daniel Jositsch has taken his seat. And waits stoically for the clock to show 2 pm. He has taken a folded A4 sheet of paper with him. From a short distance, you can see that he will probably be brief today.

1.46 pm Daniel Jositsch wears a blue tie (in line with rumors) SP Councillor of States Daniel Jositsch has just arrived in the small conference hall. The first photos are taken. According to the announcement, Jositsch will not speak until 2 pm. Before that, there is time to read the reports from other media. The Tages-Anzeiger newspaper speculated in a commentary that Jositsch could also switch to the FDP group. The reason is said to be a clandestine conversation with former FDP president Thierry Burkart. It is unclear how hard these rumors are. Jositsch also held talks with SP members this morning. After all, the blue tie would suit the FDP. According to the announcement, Jositsch does not want to speak until 2 pm. blue News

1:22 p.m. Partial surprise at the KV association The blue News reporter arrived at the headquarters of the Kaufmännischer Verband a few minutes ago. The employees' association is located above the famous "Kaufleuten" building (or vice versa: in the famous "Kaufleuten", people dance below the association's offices at weekends). Surprisingly, not all of the employees here seem to be aware of the important announcement that their president will be making today. As the blue News reporter is led through the corridors of the association, the following can be heard from one room: "Did I hear right, press conference? Why and with whom?" Daniel Jositsch is the President of KV Zurich. blue News The press conference is still empty, with the exception of another cameraman from the Keystone-SDA news agency. There will be more news here at 2 pm.

12.13 p.m. Press conference starts at 2 pm Daniel Jositsch's press conference will take place at 2 p.m. at the headquarters of the Kaufmännischer Verband Schweiz. blue News is currently on its way to Zurich to report on the press conference. Show more

The SP politician Daniel Jositsch has invited to a media conference today, Thursday, at 2 pm. He wants to inform the public about his political future after his party decided not to nominate him for the 2027 Council of States elections. Jositsch himself had called for this decision more than a year before the elections.

Until shortly before the media conference, it remained unclear how Jositsch's political career would continue. On Thursday morning, he took part in the meeting of the Council of States. There he sat next to the SP veteran from Geneva, Carlo Sommaruga, with whom he exchanged a few words. Jositsch appeared thoughtful at times and in a good mood at others.

Is this the last time Daniel Jositsch (right) will leave the Federal Parliament as an SP member? blue News

It is conceivable that Jositsch - like other former SP politicians - will leave the party, run for another party or end his political work altogether.

The professor of constitutional law at the University of Zurich is 61 years old and was elected to the Council of States in 2015. If he were re-elected in 2027, he would reach retirement age in the following parliamentary term. However, there is no such age for members of parliament.

A candidacy for the GLP is considered rather unlikely. The Zurich Green Liberals already have one member of the Council of States, Tiana Moser. The fact that both seats in the Zurich Council of States are held by the same party could become a problem at the next elections at the latest.

One thing is clear: Majority elections can also be successfully won in Zurich without a party. This is shown by the example of Mario Fehr, who was elected to the government council as a Social Democrat and has since left the party. Fehr did not want to comment on the question of whether he had advised Jositsch shortly before today's press conference. However, he said that he was doing very well.

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