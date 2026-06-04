2.05 p.m.

With this in mind, Jositsch has now considered what he is doing. "I have decided to resign from the Social Democratic Party with immediate effect," says Jositsch.

He is also resigning from the parliamentary group. "I really enjoy being a member of the Council of States," says Jositsch, pointing out that he believes voters also see it that way. He therefore wants to run again in 2027.

But how will he do that? Jositsch responds to the rumors and says: "No such talks have taken place." Instead, he wants to return to the session as a non-party member. He is not the first non-party member of the Council of States.

However, Jositsch says that he will retain his committee seats. As a reminder, he received these seats as an SP member of the Council of States. Committee seats are allocated to the parliamentary groups in accordance with the law.