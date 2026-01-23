Daniel Jositsch is leaving the SP with immediate effect and is also leaving the parliamentary group. The Zurich Council of States member still wants to run again in 2027 - as an independent.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Daniel Jositsch draws the consequences of the Zurich SP's nomination decision.

He is leaving the party after 27 years and is also resigning from the parliamentary group.

He wants to keep his committee seats.

Zurich Councillor of States Daniel Jositsch announced his immediate resignation from the SP on Thursday. Jositsch is thus not only leaving the party after more than 27 years, but also the SP parliamentary group.

Jositsch justified the move with political tensions within the party. He criticized the SP party leadership for wanting to align the party to the left. "There were also repeated discussions and friction with me personally," said Jositsch.

The decision by the Zurich SP to no longer nominate him for the 2027 Council of States elections was the trigger for the announcement. Jositsch said: "The decision was not easy for me and I thought it over carefully." However, he had come to the conclusion that it was more sensible to leave the party.

Jositsch wants to continue politically. He said he was "very happy to be a member of the Council of States" and wanted to run again in 2027 - as a non-party candidate. He rejected rumors of talks with other parties: "No such talks have taken place."

The SP Canton of Zurich reacted with regret. Co-President Jean-Daniel Strub thanked Jositsch for his many years of commitment, but Co-President Michèle Dünki-Bättig announced that the party intends to defend the Zurich Council of States seat in 2027 with a social democratic candidate.

It remains to be seen how Jositsch's resignation will affect his committee seats. He himself told blue News that he does not expect a legal dispute.

Ticker to read

The SP politician Daniel Jositsch has invited to a media conference today, Thursday, at 2 pm. He wants to inform the public about his political future after his party decided not to nominate him for the 2027 Council of States elections. Jositsch himself had called for this decision more than a year before the elections.

Until shortly before the media conference, it remained unclear how Jositsch's political career would continue. On Thursday morning, he attended the meeting of the Council of States. There he sat next to the SP veteran from Geneva, Carlo Sommaruga, with whom he exchanged a few words. Jositsch appeared thoughtful at times and in a good mood at others.

Is this the last time Daniel Jositsch (right) will leave the Federal Parliament as an SP member? blue News

It is conceivable that Jositsch - like other former SP politicians - will leave the party, run for another party or end his political work altogether.

The professor of criminal law at the University of Zurich is 61 years old and was elected to the Council of States in 2015. If he were re-elected in 2027, he would reach retirement age in the following parliamentary term. However, there is no such age for members of parliament.

A candidacy for the GLP is considered rather unlikely. The Zurich Green Liberals already have one member of the Council of States, Tiana Moser. The fact that both seats in the Zurich Council of States are held by the same party could become a problem at the next elections at the latest.

One thing is clear: Majority elections can also be successfully won in Zurich without a party. This is shown by the example of Mario Fehr, who was elected to the government council as a Social Democrat and has since left the party. Fehr did not want to comment on the question of whether he had advised Jositsch shortly before today's press conference. However, he said that he was doing very well.

Correction: An initial version of the article stated that Jositsch is a professor of constitutional law. Correct: He is a professor of criminal law and criminal procedure. The paragraph has been corrected.

Bevorzugte Quelle Jetzt kannst du blue News als deine bevorzugte News-Quelle auf Google hinterlegen. Klicke auf den Button, setze das Häkchen hinter blue News – fertig! Jetzt einstellen →

Video from the department