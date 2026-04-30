Chief economist Daniel Lampart will leave the SGB at the end of 2026. (archive picture) Image: Keystone/Peter Schneider

Daniel Lampart, Chief Economist of the Swiss Federation of Trade Unions, is stepping down after 20 years. He is considered one of the most influential employees in Bern.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Daniel Lampart is leaving the Swiss Federation of Trade Unions (SGB) at the end of the year.

As Chief Economist and later as Central Secretary, he played a key role in shaping SGB policy for 20 years.

Lampart has apparently been nominated for the presidency of the union-affiliated pension fund network. Show more

Daniel Lampart will leave the Swiss Federation of Trade Unions (SGB) at the end of 2026 after 20 years of service. The SGB Chief Economist and Co-Secretariat Director announced this in an interview with "Blick": "It was a wonderful time in which we achieved a lot. But the problems remain major," said Lampart.

Lampart cited insufficient wage growth and the devaluation of apprenticeships as examples of problems. The work continues. "But you should pass the baton before you are labeled an armchair stickler."

The trade unions are politically more powerful than they have been for a long time, wrote Blick. They have won the 13th AHV pension and the pension fund reform is their triumph. Now the fight against the weakening of the labor law is imminent.

According to the report, Lampart has been nominated for the chairmanship of the pension fund network. This trade union-affiliated association supports employee representatives in the field of occupational pensions. In this role, Lampart says he wants to strengthen employee co-determination in the choice of pension solution. His criticism: "While the price watchdog checks every Güselsack fee to see whether the price-performance ratio is right, the commercial pension providers are not looked at closely."

Fight against the "10 million initiative"

Until his departure from the SGB, Lampart added that he would continue to fight against worsening conditions for employees, such as the SVP's "10 million initiative". In his view, this would lead to a break with Europe as well as poorer working conditions and negative consequences for wages and pensions.

The financing of the 13th AHV pension will also continue to occupy Lampart. He finds it incomprehensible that Parliament has not yet found a solution. If no solution is found, the federal government will have to finance the pension from the federal coffers. He described the right-wing proposal to raise the retirement age instead as "pointless coercion" and not capable of gaining a majority.