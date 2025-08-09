Instead of the self-designed gravestone, a wooden cross now adorns the grave in Villmergen AG. Screenshot Tele M1

In Villmergen AG, a gravestone had to be removed because it did not comply with local regulations. The 18-year-old daughter of the deceased had designed it herself and saved up for it for a long time.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A young woman from Villmergen AG had to have the gravestone for her father removed because it was less than the prescribed minimum height of 90 centimetres.

She had designed the stone herself without knowing about the regulation.

The municipality emphasizes that it enforces the regulations consistently in order to ensure equal treatment and a uniform appearance at the cemetery. Show more

Paris Theiler from Villmergen AG had been saving for a long time for a headstone for her father, who died in 2021. She designed it herself with great dedication. Apparently in vain: the stone had to be removed because it did not comply with the municipality's regulations, as reported by Tele M1.

"When you think of me, don't be sad. Instead, talk about me and don't be afraid to laugh. Leave me a place between you, just as I had in life," the stone plaque reads. The redesign cost a total of 600 francs.

According to the report, the gravestone was around 40 centimetres too small. "For me, there was no question of there being a problem when you make a grave beautiful," Theiler told "Tele M1". She would have understood if they had gone beyond the limits, but she had only used the allocated space.

Minimum size undercut

A gravestone at the cemetery in Villmergen must be at least 90 centimetres high - Theiler's was only 50 centimetres tall. Municipal clerk Josef Würsch explained to the regional broadcaster that it was important to the municipal council to consistently implement the provisions of the cemetery regulations in the interests of equal treatment and a uniform appearance.

Paris Theiler had not been aware of these regulations and was now planning to have a new headstone made. However, she will have to save money again.

