Despite being cared for by her daughter, a 90-year-old woman with dementia is ordered to leave Switzerland. (symbolic image) Keystone

A 93-year-old woman from China is not allowed to stay permanently with her daughter in Switzerland. The Bern Administrative Court ruled that there was not a sufficiently strong legal dependency - even though the daughter has been caring for her mother for years.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The Bern Administrative Court has refused to grant a 93-year-old Chinese woman a residence permit.

The daughter argued that her mother was completely dependent on her due to dementia and age-related complaints.

However, the court did not consider her to be legally dependent and demanded that she leave the country by mid-June. Show more

A 93-year-old Chinese woman must leave Switzerland even though she is receiving intensive care from her daughter. This was decided by the Bern Administrative Court. A legally relevant dependency on the daughter was not sufficiently proven.

The daughter, who has a Swiss passport, lives with her family in the Bern region. In 2018, she traveled to China to care for her sick father. After his death, she took her mother with her to Switzerland at the end of 2021.

The widow, who arrived with a visa, applied for a residence permit; the cantonal authorities refused and turned the woman away. The mother and daughter appealed against this up to the highest cantonal instance.

Mild dementia does not justify the right to stay

They argued that the elderly mother was suffering from dementia and other age-related complaints. She was completely emotionally and psychologically dependent on her daughter.

In its ruling, the Administrative Court stated that there must be an "indispensable" dependency for a right to stay for family reasons. This was not proven in the present case.

Diagnoses such as mild dementia do not automatically justify a right to stay. It was also possible to care for the woman in her home town of Nanjing. In addition, the necessary close ties to Switzerland were lacking for a pensioner's permit.

The court also denied a case of hardship: that a return to China would lead to the woman's premature death was an unsubstantiated claim. The woman now has until June 17, 2026 to leave the country. The ruling can still be appealed to the Federal Supreme Court.