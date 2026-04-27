Must answer to the Federal Criminal Court. Gulnara Karimova, the daughter of Islam Karimov, the former President of Uzbekistan. (Archive photo 2011) sda

The trial of Gulnara Karimova has begun at the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona. The daughter of the former Uzbek president is alleged to have operated an international money laundering scheme for years.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The trial of Gulnara Karimova, who is accused of running a criminal organization, has begun at the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona.

Also on trial are a former asset manager, her former right-hand man and the Geneva-based private bank Lombard Odier.

According to the indictment, Karimova allegedly used more than 30 Swiss accounts via front men between 2005 and 2012 to launder several hundred million in criminal proceeds.

The bank is accused of taking inadequate measures against money laundering and failing to adequately monitor suspicious activities. Show more

The trial of the daughter of the former President of Uzbekistan begins today at the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona. Gulnara Karimova is accused of being the head of a criminal organization. A private bank is also on trial.

In the dock alongside the soon-to-be 54-year-old Karimova are a former asset manager of the Geneva-based private bank Lombard Odier and the bank itself. The bank is accused of not having taken sufficient organizational precautions to prevent money laundering.

Karimova's former right-hand man is also a co-defendant. The Russian-Uzbek dual citizen is accused of participating in and supporting a criminal organization, forgery of documents, money laundering and aiding and abetting the bribery of foreign public officials.

According to the indictment from the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG), the money laundering offences cover the period from 2005 to 2012. Specifically, Karimova is accused of opening more than 30 bank accounts at Swiss financial institutions via front men.

Money originating from criminal activities is alleged to have been transferred via these accounts in order to conceal their criminal origin. The amount laundered is believed to be several hundred million dollars and euros. The internal structure, working methods and the system set up resembled the mechanisms of a criminal organization.

Lack of precautions

The OAG accuses the Geneva private bank of having accepted some of the funds transferred to Switzerland. These were allegedly transferred to an account of a company headed by Karimova's right-hand man.

The bank had not taken all measures to prevent money laundering. The OAG accuses it of organizational deficiencies, such as too many and too confusing internal guidelines. In addition, the financial institution did not sufficiently monitor the activities of its asset manager.

The employee is alleged to have opened nine accounts for various Uzbek beneficiaries between 2008 and 2012, although he knew that the beneficiary of these accounts was Karimova. He is said to have met the members of the criminal organization in 2006. The OAG also accuses him of knowing that the money had been transferred to the accounts for the purpose of money laundering.

The public prosecutor's office will announce its motions at the main hearing. The trial will last around one month.

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