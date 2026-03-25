The daycare worker was employed at private daycare centers in Winterthur and Bern. Monika Skolimowska/dpa

A 33-year-old daycare center supervisor is suspected of having abused several small children in Bern and Winterthur over a period of months. According to the indictment, the acts were documented and there were indications as early as 2022.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 33-year-old daycare center supervisor is suspected of sexually abusing at least 15 children in daycare centers in Bern and Winterthur.

According to the indictment, he filmed the acts; corresponding material was seized when he was arrested in 2024.

There were already indications in 2022, but investigations were discontinued. Show more

A 33-year-old daycare center supervisor is suspected of sexually abusing at least 15 children aged 1 to 4 over a period of one and a half years. This is according to the indictment, which is available to SRF. According to the indictment, the assaults took place in two private daycare centers in the Bern and Winterthur area.

The man is also alleged to have filmed the acts. When he was arrested in February 2024 for suspected child pornography offenses, the police also seized relevant material from the daycare centers, according to the indictment.

First indications as early as 2022

According to SRF, there were already indications of possible assaults in Winterthur in 2022. However, investigations were discontinued due to a lack of evidence. The accused later moved to Bern, where he worked again as a group leader.

The daycare centers concerned are shocked and have since tightened their protection concepts. The other childcare staff and the management had not noticed anything. A criminal complaint has now been filed against the management of the daycare center in Bern by a victims' lawyer on behalf of affected families.

According to his defense, the accused has confessed. The presumption of innocence applies until a final verdict is reached.