An employee at a daycare center in Bern is alleged to have sexually abused four- to five-year-old children. dpa

An employee of a daycare center in Bern was arrested in spring 2024. He is accused of 50 assaults on at least 15 children. The public prosecutor's office brought charges at the end of July.

The first-instance hearing will take place in Bern next April. The public prosecutor's office in Bern confirmed a corresponding report by the newspapers "Bund" and "Berner Zeitung" to the news agency Keystone-SDA.

The assaults are said to have occurred at the daycare center in the Bern region, where the man had worked for around a year. He is also accused of further assaults at a daycare center in another canton. According to the public prosecutor's office, the man is in custody. It is not providing any further details at present.

Was the daycare center warned?

According to the "Berner Zeitung" newspaper, there were warnings at an early stage: Employees had expressed their concerns "early on" about inappropriate behavior.

The man suspected of the crime is said to have repeatedly been alone in the children's bedroom - although this was forbidden. The daycare center's lawyer denied this to the newspaper. There were no indications of abusive behavior either when he was hired or later.