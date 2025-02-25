Defense Minister Viola Amherd calls for clarification following the SFAO reports on the fraud affair at Ruag. Keystone

In the wake of the fraud scandal at the Ruag armaments company, Defense Minister Viola Amherd is also under fire. She has now commented on the incidents.

Defense Minister Viola Amherd has called for a full investigation into the incidents at the federally owned armaments company Ruag MRO. She very much welcomes the fact that criminal proceedings have been initiated and that those responsible will be held accountable.

The reports by the Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO) were drawn up at her request and on behalf of the Finance Delegation of the Federal Assembly (FinDel), according to Amherd's statement, which was made available to Keystone-SDA on Tuesday. These showed "that it was right to initiate investigations immediately after the irregularities concerning Leo 1 tanks became known".

The interim report by the NKF law firm commissioned by Ruag also points to criminal acts. "As far as we know today, these go back to 2015," said Amherd.

Anonymous letter in 2019

The anonymous letter from 2019 regarding irregularities at Ruag was addressed to the then Chairman of Ruag Holding, Remo Lütolf, the statement continued. "Immediately after becoming aware of this anonymous letter, the office responsible in the GS requested a statement from Ruag." GS means General Secretariat.

Ruag wrote to say that it had investigated the allegation and that it had proved to be untrue. "In retrospect and based on the investigations initiated by the department, FinDel and Ruag MRO, it is clear that this was incorrect," Amherd continued in the statement.

Offenses with a high level of criminal energy can probably never be ruled out 100 percent. However, control mechanisms could be strengthened, it said. Ruag will implement the SFAO's recommendations and the Confederation, as the owner, will demand the introduction of the corresponding measures.

The Federal Council also decided last year, at the request of the Department of Defense (DDPS), to review Ruag's legal form. The DDPS will submit a consultation draft to the Federal Council by the end of the year.

