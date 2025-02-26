According to the Swiss-German press, the Defense Department has been plunged into chaos at the worst possible time.

A new start is now needed quickly, which can also be an opportunity, as can be read in Wednesday's comment columns. "In the days when the post-war order of 1945 is collapsing - and, in the worst case, the transatlantic bridge as well - Switzerland is experiencing its moment of revelation in terms of security policy," writes the Neue Zürcher Zeitung.

The Federal Department of Civil Protection, Defense and Sport (DDPS) imploded practically overnight. "The departures, scandals and intrigues surrounding the DDPS are weakening Switzerland's security, causing irritation abroad and unsettling the population," comments the newspaper. This must now come to an end. "The dangerous geopolitical situation calls for a radical new start: without leaks about national security issues, without rumors and hostility. There is not much time left."

It is the "absolute debacle at the absolute worst possible time", writes Tamedia. In addition to the departures, communication was "catastrophic". For a whole month, Defense Minister Viola Amherd did not inform either her own staff or the entire Federal Council about the departures. "This is a breach of trust that is particularly serious in a collegial government," concludes Tamedia.

More than new procurements

Switzerland's military leadership has crumbled "like a sugar cube", writes Blick, expressing optimism: "The situation in the DDPS is so desolate, the challenges are so great, that a radical new start in terms of personnel is just what is needed."

Whoever takes over the DDPS must be a credible leader who will drive forward reforms. According to Blick, a Federal Councillor along the lines of German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius would be the right choice: "Germany's most popular politician is neither a puffer nor a showman, but a minister who conveys with down-to-earthness and persuasiveness that a secure country capable of defending itself needs more than new planes and tanks."

"A fresh start is needed," writes CH Media in the comments column. The cascade of bad news makes it clear that there is a lack of leadership and a lack of a comprehensible strategy "that goes beyond individual procurements". What is needed now is a "courageous team that is willing and able to implement changes". The election of a new head of the DDPS is an opportunity. "But a fresh start sounds easier than it is," writes the media house.