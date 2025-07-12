According to a LinkedIn post, Federal Councillor Martin Pfister spent an "active and sociable lunch break" with his staff. LinkedIn/VBS

Internally, the Department of Defense is specifically looking for success stories - even small advances should be communicated. An internal fact sheet lists everything that is considered "worth communicating".

Petar Marjanović

After a series of setbacks - such as the threat of the F-35 fighter jet becoming more expensive or potential problems with drones - the Department of Defense (DDPS) is now going on the communications offensive.

As reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung", the department is looking internally for success stories. It is calling on employees to report even minor progress in projects via the intranet.

The aim: in future, positive news is to be disseminated more via channels such as the web, social media or the intranet.

According to an internal fact sheet dated June 27, 2025, interim goals, model character or articles in specialist journals are enough to be considered "worthy of communication".

"Communication-worthy progress" according to the DDPS Start of a new project of strategic importance

Successful involvement of external partners (e.g. administrations, companies)

International cooperation

Use of new technologies or innovative methods

Model character for other organizational units

Availability of a prototype or pilot

Tangible progress with clearly recognizable added value

Achievement of important intermediate goals / completion of a significant stage

Solution of major challenges

Insights that serve as a role model for other projects

Successful completion and handover to operations

Completion under budget or earlier than planned

Products or results ready for use

Demonstrable process improvements

Awards or other forms of external recognition

Articles in specialist publications or at events

Visits, technology in use or project teams at work

Exciting image material with consent for publication

Personal stories from project participants or users Show more

"Tangible progress with added value" or "availability of a pilot" are also defined as successes - although these are pilot projects, not flight personnel. The DDPS explained to CH Media that it wanted to use the offensive to strengthen trust and make successes visible, regardless of current challenges.

However, a glance through the "Aargauer Zeitung" at the "good news" to date is modest: In recent weeks, for example, the published success stories have included a moving break for employees and a visit from a school class from Federal Councillor Pfister's home community.

Whether the campaign will have a long-term effect remains to be seen - as the DDPS admits that no statistics are kept on the information received.