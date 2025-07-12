19-point list for civil servantsDDPS frantically searching for positive headlines
12.7.2025
Internally, the Department of Defense is specifically looking for success stories - even small advances should be communicated. An internal fact sheet lists everything that is considered "worth communicating".
After a series of setbacks - such as the threat of the F-35 fighter jet becoming more expensive or potential problems with drones - the Department of Defense (DDPS) is now going on the communications offensive.
As reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung", the department is looking internally for success stories. It is calling on employees to report even minor progress in projects via the intranet.
The aim: in future, positive news is to be disseminated more via channels such as the web, social media or the intranet.
According to an internal fact sheet dated June 27, 2025, interim goals, model character or articles in specialist journals are enough to be considered "worthy of communication".
"Communication-worthy progress" according to the DDPS
Start of a new project of strategic importance
Successful involvement of external partners (e.g. administrations, companies)
International cooperation
Use of new technologies or innovative methods
Model character for other organizational units
Availability of a prototype or pilot
Tangible progress with clearly recognizable added value
Achievement of important intermediate goals / completion of a significant stage
Solution of major challenges
Insights that serve as a role model for other projects
Successful completion and handover to operations
Completion under budget or earlier than planned
Products or results ready for use
Demonstrable process improvements
Awards or other forms of external recognition
Articles in specialist publications or at events
Visits, technology in use or project teams at work
Exciting image material with consent for publication
Personal stories from project participants or users
"Tangible progress with added value" or "availability of a pilot" are also defined as successes - although these are pilot projects, not flight personnel. The DDPS explained to CH Media that it wanted to use the offensive to strengthen trust and make successes visible, regardless of current challenges.
However, a glance through the "Aargauer Zeitung" at the "good news" to date is modest: In recent weeks, for example, the published success stories have included a moving break for employees and a visit from a school class from Federal Councillor Pfister's home community.
Whether the campaign will have a long-term effect remains to be seen - as the DDPS admits that no statistics are kept on the information received.