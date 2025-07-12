  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

19-point list for civil servants DDPS frantically searching for positive headlines

Petar Marjanović

12.7.2025

According to a LinkedIn post, Federal Councillor Martin Pfister spent an "active and sociable lunch break" with his staff.
According to a LinkedIn post, Federal Councillor Martin Pfister spent an "active and sociable lunch break" with his staff.
LinkedIn/VBS

Internally, the Department of Defense is specifically looking for success stories - even small advances should be communicated. An internal fact sheet lists everything that is considered "worth communicating".

12.07.2025, 10:39

After a series of setbacks - such as the threat of the F-35 fighter jet becoming more expensive or potential problems with drones - the Department of Defense (DDPS) is now going on the communications offensive.

As reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung", the department is looking internally for success stories. It is calling on employees to report even minor progress in projects via the intranet.

The aim: in future, positive news is to be disseminated more via channels such as the web, social media or the intranet.

According to an internal fact sheet dated June 27, 2025, interim goals, model character or articles in specialist journals are enough to be considered "worthy of communication".

"Communication-worthy progress" according to the DDPS

  • Start of a new project of strategic importance
  • Successful involvement of external partners (e.g. administrations, companies)
  • International cooperation
  • Use of new technologies or innovative methods
  • Model character for other organizational units
  • Availability of a prototype or pilot
  • Tangible progress with clearly recognizable added value
  • Achievement of important intermediate goals / completion of a significant stage
  • Solution of major challenges
  • Insights that serve as a role model for other projects
  • Successful completion and handover to operations
  • Completion under budget or earlier than planned
  • Products or results ready for use
  • Demonstrable process improvements
  • Awards or other forms of external recognition
  • Articles in specialist publications or at events
  • Visits, technology in use or project teams at work
  • Exciting image material with consent for publication
  • Personal stories from project participants or users
Show more

"Tangible progress with added value" or "availability of a pilot" are also defined as successes - although these are pilot projects, not flight personnel. The DDPS explained to CH Media that it wanted to use the offensive to strengthen trust and make successes visible, regardless of current challenges.

However, a glance through the "Aargauer Zeitung" at the "good news" to date is modest: In recent weeks, for example, the published success stories have included a moving break for employees and a visit from a school class from Federal Councillor Pfister's home community.

Whether the campaign will have a long-term effect remains to be seen - as the DDPS admits that no statistics are kept on the information received.