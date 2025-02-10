A Swiss Airbus A320. (archive picture) sda

A team from the Department of Defense has discovered serious safety gaps in the collision warning system of passenger aircraft. Using their own radio signal, they were able to send false warnings directly to the cockpit.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss cyber experts were able to deceive pilots with fake warnings.

US authorities rate the vulnerabilities as moderate to severe.

According to the FAA, there are currently no technical countermeasures. Show more

In aviation, the "Traffic Alert and Collision Avoidance System" (TCAS II) is considered the last resort to prevent collisions between aircraft. A Swiss cyber team from the Department of Defense (DDPS) has now uncovered serious security gaps in the system.

Using its own radio station, the Cyber-Defence Campus was able to send false collision warnings to a pilot cockpit, as reported by the DDPS. As pilots are obliged to react immediately to such warnings, for example by changing their altitude, such manipulation could have dangerous consequences.

US authorities classify risk as high

The vulnerabilities were discovered in the fall of 2023, and in January 2025, the US authorities - including the cyber defense agency CISA and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) - confirmed the risks and classified them as "moderate" and "severe" respectively.

"The manufacturer and the aviation authorities in Europe and the USA have been informed of the vulnerabilities," the DDPS announced. Particularly alarming: according to the FAA, there are currently no technical protection mechanisms against this type of attack.

System protects millions of passengers

The TCAS II system is mandatory for all passenger aircraft with more than 19 seats or a take-off weight of more than 5700 kilograms. It is designed to prevent aircraft from coming too close to each other or even colliding if other safety procedures fail.

If an alarm is triggered, pilots must take immediate action - usually by adjusting their altitude. However, if such warnings can be manipulated, this could have serious consequences for flight safety.

It is still unclear how and when the problem can be solved. The manufacturer of the system is under pressure to find a solution. The international aviation authorities are working on a risk assessment.

