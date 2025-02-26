The "NZZ" was the first to report the news. This meant that many politicians learned about the important departures in the Swiss security apparatus from the press. Andrea Gmür (60), a member of the Council of States and head of the Security Policy Committee, asked on X: "Where did the leak come from?"
The DDPS now wants to know exactly. Amherd's department told "Blick" that a criminal complaint will be filed. Gmür suspects a leak in the department of Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter (61). The Liberal Democrat is close to the NZZ, "and it has often been shown that information reaches the public prematurely in this way".
Keller-Sutter does not want to accept this accusation. Her department is defending itself against the accusation: "That is an insinuation," says Pascal Hollenstein, Head of Information at the Department of Finance, to "Blick", adding that they are taking note of Gmür's statement. At the same time, he says: "We welcome the fact that this is to be legally investigated."