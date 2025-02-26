According to a report in the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung", army chief Thomas Süssli has announced his resignation at the end of the year. (archive picture) sda

On Tuesday, the resignation of the head of the army and head of the secret service will become public - via the media. Now the DDPS wants to know who leaked the resignation.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The DDPS files a complaint following the resignation of the head of the armed forces and secret service.

The department wants to know how the leak came about. Show more

It became known on Tuesday: Army Chief Thomas Süssli (58) will step down at the end of 2025 and Intelligence Service Chief Christian Dussey (59) will follow in 2026. However, the public learned the news from the press and not first-hand from Defense Minister Viola Amherd (62).

The "NZZ" was the first to report the news. This meant that many politicians learned about the important departures in the Swiss security apparatus from the press. Andrea Gmür (60), a member of the Council of States and head of the Security Policy Committee, asked on X: "Where did the leak come from?"

The DDPS now wants to know exactly. Amherd's department told "Blick" that a criminal complaint will be filed. Gmür suspects a leak in the department of Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter (61). The Liberal Democrat is close to the NZZ, "and it has often been shown that information reaches the public prematurely in this way".

Keller-Sutter does not want to accept this accusation. Her department is defending itself against the accusation: "That is an insinuation," says Pascal Hollenstein, Head of Information at the Department of Finance, to "Blick", adding that they are taking note of Gmür's statement. At the same time, he says: "We welcome the fact that this is to be legally investigated."