Switzerland is intensifying its military training cooperation with the USA: on Friday, the Federal Council approved a declaration of intent for a partnership between the Department of Defense (DDPS) and the National Guard of the US state of Colorado. This was announced by the state government.
The cooperation is part of the "State Partnership Program" (SPP), which involves over 100 countries worldwide, including 25 in Europe.
Switzerland's inclusion in the program means that Colorado is now a partner state. The cooperation covers topics such as cyber defense, space, critical infrastructure protection, medical services and logistics. Training for mountain specialists and joint exercises in disaster relief and alpine transportation are also planned.
No obligations
The DDPS emphasizes that the partnership is compatible with neutrality and is voluntary: there are no dependencies or obligations. The militia principle, which characterizes both the Swiss Army and the US National Guard, is the common basis. In addition, Colorado, with its mountainous regions, has parallels to the Swiss Alps.
The signing of the memorandum of understanding is to take place in two stages - first in Switzerland by the head of the army and the commander of the Colorado National Guard, and later at a ceremony in the USA.