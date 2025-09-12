The US National Guard in Washington D.C. Keystone/EPA/Will Oliver

The Swiss Armed Forces will work closely with the National Guard of the US state of Colorado in future. The Federal Council has approved the partnership as part of the "State Partnership Program".

Sven Ziegler

Switzerland is taking part in the US National Guard training program and is cooperating with the state of Colorado.

The focus is on cyber defense, mountain training, critical infrastructure protection and disaster relief.

The Federal Council emphasizes that the cooperation is compatible with neutrality and could also provide new impetus in the economy and culture. Show more

Switzerland is intensifying its military training cooperation with the USA: on Friday, the Federal Council approved a declaration of intent for a partnership between the Department of Defense (DDPS) and the National Guard of the US state of Colorado. This was announced by the state government.

The cooperation is part of the "State Partnership Program" (SPP), which involves over 100 countries worldwide, including 25 in Europe.

Switzerland's inclusion in the program means that Colorado is now a partner state. The cooperation covers topics such as cyber defense, space, critical infrastructure protection, medical services and logistics. Training for mountain specialists and joint exercises in disaster relief and alpine transportation are also planned.

No obligations

The DDPS emphasizes that the partnership is compatible with neutrality and is voluntary: there are no dependencies or obligations. The militia principle, which characterizes both the Swiss Army and the US National Guard, is the common basis. In addition, Colorado, with its mountainous regions, has parallels to the Swiss Alps.

The signing of the memorandum of understanding is to take place in two stages - first in Switzerland by the head of the army and the commander of the Colorado National Guard, and later at a ceremony in the USA.