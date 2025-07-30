Investigators were at work at the scene. BRK News

On Tuesday evening, a lifeless person was discovered in Lake Zurich near Richterswil. All help came too late for the man - the police are now investigating the identity and circumstances of the death.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Tuesday evening, a body was found in Lake Zurich near Richterswil.

The police were only able to determine the man's death.

The identity and cause of death are under investigation. Show more

A passer-by discovered a body in Lake Zurich near Richterswil on Tuesday evening (July 29, 2025): shortly after 6.20 p.m., he noticed a lifeless person in the water near the shore and immediately alerted the Zurich cantonal police. This was reported by "BRK News" on Wednesday morning.

A short time later, the lake police arrived with a boat and several patrols at the beach path below Richterswil station. They found a man floating in the water - but all help came too late. Despite an immediate check, the rescue services were only able to determine that he was dead.

The man's identity has not yet been established. It is also unclear how and why the death occurred. The Zurich cantonal police have launched an investigation in collaboration with the public prosecutor's office. The Zurich Forensic Institute and the Institute of Forensic Medicine were also involved.

The authorities are withholding further details for the time being. Investigations into the exact circumstances are ongoing.