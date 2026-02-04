The Aargau cantonal police were called out. KEYSTONE

A 33-year-old Swiss man who had been missing for days has been found dead in a wooded area near Neuenhof AG. A 36-year-old German is under suspicion and led the police to the place where the body was found.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 33-year-old Swiss man who had been missing since the end of January has been found dead in a forest near Neuenhof AG.

A 36-year-old German man was arrested and led the police to the suspected dumping site.

The public prosecutor's office is investigating for intentional homicide; the motive is still unclear. Show more

The lifeless body of a 33-year-old Swiss man from the canton of Zurich was discovered in a wooded area near Neuenhof on Tuesday evening. The man had been missing since January 30, 2026.

At an early stage, the investigating authorities had not ruled out the possibility of a violent crime. In the course of the investigation, a 36-year-old German man came to the attention of the police. According to previous findings, the missing man had wanted to meet up with this man shortly before his disappearance; the two apparently knew each other.

The suspect was arrested on February 3. During subsequent questioning, he led the police to the presumed location of the body in the forest near Neuenhof. The deceased was formally identified the following day.

The Baden public prosecutor's office opened criminal proceedings for intentional homicide and requested pre-trial detention. The authorities have not yet provided any further information on the exact circumstances of the crime or a possible motive. The investigation is ongoing.

The presumption of innocence applies.